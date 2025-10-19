11 Magic Phrases That Might Get You Fresher Items At Restaurants

Whether you're eating at a fast food joint or a Michelin-starred steakhouse, it's not uncommon to want fresh food. But how can you ensure the food on your plate is actually fresh? There are often obvious signs that your dish isn't the freshest meal possible, such as the use of out-of-season produce or, worse, an unsavory odor. However, in plenty of cases, it is hard to confirm your restaurant items haven't been sitting out for an hour or more at first glance.

If fresh food is important to you, there are a few ways you might be able to get a more recently-made dish. As secret menus and ordering hacks, such as asking for extra herb-crusted seasoning at Texas Roadhouse, become more popular, people have become more intentional about their restaurant experience. When it comes to getting items that are hot, freshly made, or simply haven't been sitting on a warmer all day, all you have to do is say the right words. Here are 10 magic phrases that may just get you fresher (and, hopefully, tastier) dishes at restaurants.