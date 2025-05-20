The Magic Words That'll Get You A Fresh Filet-O-Fish Sandwich At McDonald's Every Time

As your parents, twinkly-eyed grade school teachers, and any sibling or friend who wanted a hot dose of one-upmanship before sharing something will tell you, the magic word required to receive something is "please." However, if you want a fresh Filet-O-Fish sandwich from McDonald's, you'll need a few extra words. Other factors may also play role in your sandwich's freshness, but for the time being, let's focus on the verbiage.

According to a Reddit page for McDonald's workers, the way to get a fresh Filet-O-Fish is to request that the sandwich be "made fresh" or "cooked to order." This means that the fish (real Alaska pollack, FYI) and buns are cooked and steamed, respectively, at the time of the order, and not drawn from the warming tray. It's one of many brilliant Filet-O-Fish ordering hacks, including a genius merger of the Filet-O-Fish and BLT. And as one poster noted, "The store is typically bound to honor it since it's a fairly common request and is not unreasonable."

You will have to wait a little longer for a fresh Filet-O-Fish: McDonald's states that it takes approximately three minutes and 15 seconds to cook one, so the entire process (including steaming the buns and assembling the sandwich) should take about six minutes from pillar to post. But should you prefer your food at a temperature above "old cup of coffee" or "cookie you forgot to eat yesterday," that amount of time should be a small price to pay.