Microwaving These 12 Foods Will Make Your Kitchen Smell Like Regret

The microwave is a time-saver and a game-changer in the kitchen. But it can also stink up the joint like nobody's business. It's a cruel twist of olfactory fate that often, the very chemical specifics that make a food nutritious, delicious, or both can also contribute to a mighty stench. The unique cooking process of the microwave, using electromagnetic pulses to generate heat, is part of the reason. And, this high-tech cookery triggers chemical reactions in the food not experienced when roasting, steaming, or using other cooking techniques.

This stinky onslaught can be especially pesky when the appliance is shared, notably in an office where the windows are sealed shut. Just as you naturally have the good graces to scarf down your smells-like-death durian fruit in the parking lot, far from discerning noses, keep this guide in mind when you're planning to nuke something, especially in a communal space. Or if you ever intend to have guests over at any time in the future. Geneticists observe that as humans, our sense of smell is declining, but that won't happen soon enough for you to de-stink your pad after a major burnt-popcorn incident.