One Simple Hack Makes Peeling Garlic A Breeze

Beyond using your microwave, there are plenty of other quick tricks for peeling garlic cloves. One great option is to use the side of a chef's knife to smash the garlic clove and easily remove the outer skin. This tip works best if you only need to peel a handful of cloves at a time.

If you're trying to peel a whole head of garlic in a flash, there are a couple tried and true methods. First, try soaking the entire bulb in a bowl of warm water for about a minute (or overnight the way restaurants do to peel more garlic than the human body can digest in one go) to soften the shells. Remove the cloves you need from the head, and peel the shells away.

Another fun and functional garlic peeling hack is to use two metal bowls to clean away the outer shells. Take a garlic bulb and use your fingers to break it up into cloves. Put the cloves in one bowl, and cover with the second bowl. Shake the bowls for a few seconds. When you open the bowl, the cloves should be separated from the shells. The peeled allium will be ready for cooking, and you can even use the garlic cloves to make a better sandwich.