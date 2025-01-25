Why Microwaved Fish Stinks So Darn Bad

It is a rite of passage in desk job life: At some point, every nine-to-five employee learns the hard way to never, ever microwave fish in the office. You may have made the mistake and gotten schooled, or you caught wind of the stench and educated a colleague. Regardless, it's a faux pas a professional doesn't make twice without risking the entire team's wrath.

But why does microwaved fish cause such a huge impact in the first place? It is because hitting the fish with a quick blast of high heat kickstarts the process of it releasing oils and fatty acids, which then quickly oxidize. The process is what causes that pungent and unpleasant fishy smell. The microwave's default settings tend to dry out the fish, which not only contributes to the release of oils but also makes your fish less tasty.

Of course, you can heat fish however you want to in your home kitchen. Even horror legend Stephen King even cooks salmon in the microwave. But in a communal environment, please be mindful of your co-workers' noses.