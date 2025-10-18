The Best Fall Food Finds At Aldi
With autumn's arrival, Aldi shelves overflow with harvest flavors and limited-edition items that make every shopping trip feel like a triumph. From fresh fall produce and pumpkin-flavored pantry staples to Halloween treats and tons of holiday cheese, this year's lineup will definitely appeal to your cravings for cozy comfort and spice.
The Takeout has already shared some October Aldi releases to grab fast, and here we highlight 11 food and beverage standouts to get you through the season. Some are definitive fan favorites making anticipated returns, while others are new surprises to delight you for the very first time. Our picks span every aisle, and offer a delicious balance of flavor, quality, and value. Whether you're prepping everyday meals or entertaining family and friends, these Aldi food finds capture the fun of fall eating, at its best.
L'Oven Fresh multigrain harvest bagels
Aldi's limited edition harvest bagels are a sure sign that fall has arrived. These soft yet hearty rounds are loaded with a variety of ancient grains, seeds, and dried fruits — and shoppers can't get enough. "If I could stockpile anything for the year, it'd be these," posted one #AldiObsessed fan on Instagram. Some Redditors on r/aldi also appreciate the nutrition facts. While these bagels are not low in calories or carbs, they do offer 11 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and 4 milligrams of iron (that's 20% of your daily value). Not too bad for a bakery purchase.
I found these bagels to be particularly satisfying toasted up on a chilly October morning. They're the perfect vehicle for Aldi's Happy Farms pumpkin spice cream cheese (another fall favorite), but you can bet Aldi shoppers have plenty of other delicious topping ideas. Try these harvest bagels with the caramel cream cheese spread, pumpkin maple spread, Simply Nature almond butter plus fresh apple slices, or a trio of ingredients highly recommended by one Reddit user: "goat cheese, honey, and bacon."
Autumn Crisp grapes
Autumn Crisp grapes (trademarked AUTUMNCRISP® by Sun World) are truly something special for fruit-lovers who get bored with apples. Aldi fans eagerly await these late-season globes of goodness every year, and here's why: Compared to your typical green seedless grapes, these juicy clusters are impressively (over)sized. Their unique flavor also bursts with a bit more complexity. Developed with a crossbreed of heirloom grapes (including muscat grapes grown for white wine), the taste is subtly musky and floral, with hints of citrus, rose, and peach.
Customers who describe Autumn Crisp as the best grapes they've eaten are usually referring to the fruit's remarkably crisp bite: Instagram and TikTok are full of ASMR reels if you'd like to hear the loud, satisfying crunch for yourself. Autumn Crisp grapes are adored by all ages, and they're amazing for lunch boxes, cheese boards, or freezing for a sweet treat this fall.
Benton's maple leaf creme cookies
I've evaded the fanfare of these seasonal treats for years, but I won't be making that mistake again. Benton's maple leaf creme cookies are the real deal. For $3.49, you get an 11.4-ounce box of 14 leaf-embossed cookies stuffed with a smooth, nostalgic maple-flavored cream. The filling is made with real maple syrup from Canada (the maple syrup capital of the world), and it will satisfy your sweet tooth and fall-loving soul.
Offered on an autumn-themed charcuterie board or served with a cozy cup of coffee, no one would believe these crisp, buttery shortbread cookies come from Aldi. They're simply stunning in appearance, taste, and overall quality: There wasn't a single broken cookie or crumb to be found in the container. These Aldi brand cookies have been favorably compared to the more expensive box of maple leaf creme cookies sold at Trader Joe's. One Redditor reported: "We did a family taste test and firmly believe these are the same cookies."
Priano butternut squash and pumpkin & sage ravioli
Aldi's private-label Priano brand gets so many Italian products right, and these seasonal ravioli are no exception. Both artisan-crafted flavors have been awarded the Gold Medal Seal for superior taste from Chefs in America. But let's get down to earth: This fresh pasta makes it super easy to get a cozy fall dinner on the table, quickly and affordably ($3.69). Just boil gently for 4 minutes and toss with your favorite sauce.
Since the oven-roasted fillings naturally veer on the sweeter side, you really need nothing more than melted butter or a jar of Alfredo (the Priano-brand Alfredo is only $1.99). My family loves the butternut squash ravioli with a creamy vodka sauce and freshly grated Parmesan. To make this meal even more special, add sautéed spinach, or a sprinkle of toasted walnuts or pecans on top.
Baker's Corner fried apples with cinnamon
Baker's Corner fried apples offer a convenient slice of fall, straight from your pantry. The contents of this can are somewhat similar to apple pie filling, but it gets you closer to that orchard-picked, cooked-at-home apple experience. These slices are firm yet tender (not overcooked and mushy), and they hold up nicely while floating in a light, cinnamon-spiced syrup.
That syrup could be drained if you'd like to enjoy the apples on top of your morning Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. However, the apples and syrup thicken up beautifully when heated together. Give the mix a few minutes in a saucepan, then add to oatmeal, waffles, French toast, or savory dinner dishes like pork tenderloin or chops. These fried apples are so beloved, a post in an Aldi community Facebook group contains over 300 creative comments and ideas for using them in the likes of stuffed crescent rolls, cinnamon buns, pancakes, casseroles, and more. They're also divine on top of vanilla ice cream for dessert.
Emporium Selection goat's milk brie
The goat's milk brie doesn't *scream* fall like most of the other items on our list, but it's a customer favorite that magically reappears this time of year. Compared to a traditional cow's milk brie, the Emporium Selection goat's milk version is beautifully bright and white, with a fresher, slightly tangier flavor. I let the round sit out on the counter for 30 minutes before cutting into the center, and was rewarded with a gooey, velvety texture with a little pull.
Be forewarned, like Aldi's highly revered rustic red cheddar, it can be tough to find this cheese on store shelves. Multiple Aldi visits may be required, but the treasure hunt is worth it. I've tried a lot of Aldi's best cheeses, but this was a new find for me that won't be forgotten. I'll go so far to say that people who think they don't like goat cheese will like this goat cheese. There was the slightest "funk" upon opening the paper wrapper, but after that, it was approachable and oh-so wonderfully smooth.
Specially Selected glazed pecans
These Specially Selected pecans come ready to dress up your fall dishes with a festive crunch. Gloriously glazed with sweetness right out of the bag, you can add them to your sweet potato casserole, stuffing, baked goods, or seasonal salads. I'm thinking these nuts would be the perfect finishing touch on my go-to mixed greens with cranberries and feta. Come holiday time, I'll appreciate not having to roast and coat them myself. If you've ever prepared homemade sweet-spicy pecans, you know it takes a very watchful eye, and time.
Conveniences aside, these Aldi glazed pecans are quite possibly my most favorite find of all for fall. I'll be adding them to cheese boards, and eat them out of hand any time I'm craving something crunchy, sweet, buttery, or seasonally special. I wish the bag was a little bigger, but then again, maybe not. As one r/aldi Redditor put it: "I have to ration these ... they are so good."
Honeynut squash
Sarah's Homegrown honeynut squash comes to Aldi from family-owned Frey Farms in Southern Illinois. While newer to Aldi (and the consumer market in general), this mini winter squash was first developed by Cornell University professor Richard W. Robinson in the 1980s. Honeynut later became a passion project for chef Dan Barber (owner of Michelin-starred Blue Hill restaurants) and Cornell professor and plant breeder Michael Mazourek. Their collaboration produced a gourmet gourd prized for its super creamy texture and sweet-nutty flavor.
While small in size — each squash could be a single serving — honeynut is big on benefits. If you dread cutting through hard squash, honeynut is easier to handle and prep than the bigger butternut, Hubbard, or spaghetti varietals. Nutritionally, honeynut squash is rich in beta-carotene, and best of all, it doesn't need the usual butter, sugar, or maple syrup to taste amazing. Roast, bake, sauté, dice, or purée it into a luscious soup. The skin is edible, too.
Specially Selected seasoned butter
At first glance, this Specially Selected seasoned butter seemed unnecessary, and a little ... lazy. We've been making struggle meal cinnamon sugar toast for ages, and you can even buy cinnamon and sugar together in one convenient shaker these days. Just sprinkle it on top of butter, and there you have it. Right?
I was wrong. This rich, creamy concoction features a blend of butter, cinnamon, and sugar — but there's also organic buttermilk, almond oil, and chicory root. Yes, it's a bit of a bougie splurge for Aldi (3 ounces costs $2.75), but I'm considering this condiment a must-have for hosting family and friends through the end of the year. Just scoop it out of the clear plastic container and transfer to a ramekin with a cute little spreader. This butter melts right into French toast, muffins, and pancakes like a dream. And you'll feel like you're running a bona fide B&B.
Mama Cozzi's Halloween ghost shaped cheese pizza
Aldi rolls out a ton of spooky-kooky treats for Halloween, but this ghost-shaped pizza has to be the most adorable. A yearly favorite of Aldi shoppers, it features a crispy thin crust topped with simple mozzarella cheese, black olive eyes, and a marinara sauce mouth. Aldi Redditors love the ghost's white cream sauce base "more than normal pizza sauce," and wish Aldi would offer it on more pizzas — or even in a jar.
While some noted their ghost face looked a little wonky out of the box, mine baked up super close to the ghostly grin on the package. This cutie pie is perfect for tired parents and picky eaters after a long day of trick-or-treating for the best Halloween candy on the block. It's ready in under 20 minutes, and it'll definitely put you in good spirits.
Zarita pumpkin spice espresso martini
Aldi's Zarita pumpkin spice espresso martini is not your classic martini: It's made with real coffee, but premium agave wine instead of vodka. If you can get over that, this 750 milliliter bottle offers a festive fall cocktail that's ready to serve at a moment's notice. And it only costs $11.
Zarita-brand beverages usually sell out quickly at Aldi, and this new 2025 seasonal product should too. While coffee bean-topped espresso martinis continue to trend, this seasonal twist offers something extra for all the pumpkin spice lovers out there. With a simple twist of the cork, you're treated to uplifting aromas of coffee and pumpkin, along with hints of cinnamon and clove. Once poured, this martini is decidedly sweet, and maybe best served after dinner. I put it in a shaker with some ice and almond milk to mellow it out, but you could also add a splash of half-and-half or heavy cream. A member of the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community topped their glass with Barrisomo Barista cold foam and chocolate shavings. I'm thinking to try caramel syrup and crushed graham crackers around the rim.
Methodology
Fall shopping at Aldi is so blissfully fun, and this list could have gone on and on to include apple ciders, soups, spices, sauces, bakery treats, beer, and more. For this list of "best" finds, we narrowed the offerings down to perennial fan-favorites, but also added some exciting new products hyped by Aldi shoppers in the r/aldi, Aldi All The Time, and Aldi Aisle of Shame communities. All recommended products were happily taste-tested and rated for deliciousness, value, and overall seasonal frivolity. Prices and availability may vary by store.