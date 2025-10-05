The 13 Most Unexpected Restaurant Chains That Filed For Bankruptcy

It's difficult to imagine that chains with dozens, hundreds, and even thousands of restaurants can actually go bankrupt. The sheer scale of these enterprises makes them seem virtually untouchable. However, things can be very different behind the scenes. Growing overheads and rapidly changing consumer preferences can all contribute to rising costs and shrinking profit margins. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic shifted consumer behavior toward delivery and takeout, negatively affecting most traditional sit-down restaurants.

For struggling chains, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection is an option that buys time to restructure operations. It gives companies and franchisees breathing room while they renegotiate the terms of their leases and debts. This also means that brands can shutter underperforming locations while continuing to operate more profitable ones.

From household names to mall staples, many popular restaurants have stumbled over the years. Here is an in-depth look at the most unexpected chains to go bankrupt.