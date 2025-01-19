Are There Sbarro Restaurants Outside Of Shopping Malls?
If you want to catch a slice of pizza at a shopping mall, the first place you probably think of is the food court staple Sbarro. But that's just it — it's hard to picture a Sbarro outside of the confines of a mall. And even though you probably don't think of it in the same category as, say, Domino's, Pizza Hut, or Little Caesars, the chain does have standalone locations.
In fact, it's had them since 2015, starting with its initial location in Columbus, Ohio, though it's also lost a few, like the Times Square Sbarro, which closed in 2019. There also happens to be one not terribly far from where I live here in Chicago. The first time I laid eyes on it, I was somewhat shocked at seeing it in a non-mall location, and I still like to point it out to my friends if we drive past it. I did notably revisit it for the first time in ages a few years back for The Takeout, and it's still nondescript, with just one pizza worth ordering, as was the case in my teenage years. Starting in 2022, the chain had hopes for heavy expansion again, this time mainly in travel rest stops and convenience stores.
Sbarro has international locations as well
Sbarro entered a partnership to expand into the United Kingdom for the first time in 2020, where it even operates a location outfitted with a drive-thru. It also has a presence in other countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. However, the company was highly criticized in 2023 when it didn't cease its operations in Russia after refusing to leave that market after the incursion into Ukraine.
Apparently, the idea of the "impulse pizza occasion," which is how the company describes its brand's niche, has its appeal in other countries as well. It also has some domestic locations that many would consider somewhat unconventional, such as in military bases, the International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., and even one in the Pentagon, which is now permanently closed. If those slices could only talk. But if you're in the mood for a nostalgic slice that rests in the lower end of best and worst chain pizza rankings, and you don't live by a mall, who knows? You might just have a standalone Sbarro location by you.