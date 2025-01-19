Are There Sbarro Restaurants Outside Of Shopping Malls?

If you want to catch a slice of pizza at a shopping mall, the first place you probably think of is the food court staple Sbarro. But that's just it — it's hard to picture a Sbarro outside of the confines of a mall. And even though you probably don't think of it in the same category as, say, Domino's, Pizza Hut, or Little Caesars, the chain does have standalone locations.

In fact, it's had them since 2015, starting with its initial location in Columbus, Ohio, though it's also lost a few, like the Times Square Sbarro, which closed in 2019. There also happens to be one not terribly far from where I live here in Chicago. The first time I laid eyes on it, I was somewhat shocked at seeing it in a non-mall location, and I still like to point it out to my friends if we drive past it. I did notably revisit it for the first time in ages a few years back for The Takeout, and it's still nondescript, with just one pizza worth ordering, as was the case in my teenage years. Starting in 2022, the chain had hopes for heavy expansion again, this time mainly in travel rest stops and convenience stores.