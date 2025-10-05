12 Chain Restaurant Desserts You Might Regret Ordering, According To Reviewers

There is a good reason so many people crave something sweet after dinner — the final course rounds off the savory flavors of the main meal, allowing diners to linger at the table a little bit longer. And while some may skip dessert at home, for many indulging in a sweet treat at the end of a restaurant meal feels like an essential part of eating out.

From creamy and chocolatey to fruity and refreshing, restaurant desserts showcase a range of options bound to cater to every taste and mood. This, however, doesn't mean that they are all equally as good. While some desserts are a highlight of the meal, others can leave diners feeling that they didn't live up to their description on the menu.

That gap between expectation and reality is particularly clear with certain chain restaurant desserts. These sweets can look irresistible on paper, even if the actual dish ends up tasting bland or stale. To make your next restaurant visit more enjoyable — and predictable — we have gathered a list of desserts that have diners wishing they had skipped the final course. For more information about our selection process, take a look at the methodology section at the end of this article.