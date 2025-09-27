14 Applebee's Menu Items To Avoid, According To Customer Reviews

The story of Applebee's under its current name begins in 1986, when the restaurant rebranded from T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs to Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar. The casual dining eatery grew fast, opening its 100th location in 1989 and 1,000th nearly a decade later. In 2016, Applebee's set up shop in Hawaii, completing its coverage of America's 50 states. Today, the chain boasts approximately 1,500 restaurants across the U.S., with its largest presence in California, New York, and Texas.

Applebee's features an extensive menu designed to cater to most tastes and appetites, offering everything from steaks and burgers to pastas, salads, and seafood. The chain even serves Tex-Mex creations, many of which blend Mexican flavors with classic American comfort food. While variety can be appealing, having such an extensive menu allows some of Applebee's dishes to fall short of expectations. This, in turn, has led to a stream of diner complaints about lackluster meals that fail to deliver on quality and flavor.

Ready to find out what menu items to avoid when placing your next order at Applebee's? Keep reading! To learn more about our process of reviewing customer feedback, check out the methodology section at the end of this article.