How To Blacken Fish Without Burning It

There's a very fine line between something blackened and something burnt. I can't tell you how many cooking competitions I've watched on Food Network where someone went a bit too far and it ended up being more on the burnt side.

Blackened fish has a bold flavor and crisp, dark crust, but achieving this without burning the fish takes some know-how. The blackened crust comes from a combination of butter, spices, and high heat — not from burning it. The goal is to create a flavorful outer layer while keeping the fish tender and moist inside.

Blackened fish is a classic Cajun cooking method that gets its flavor from spices caramelizing over controlled heat. Too much heat, though, can burn the butter and spices, leaving dry, bitter fish. So, the main thing you need to work on is the right amount of heat.

To blacken fish, coat fillets with melted butter and a spice mix, typically traditional Cajun spices. Heat a cast-iron skillet until very hot, then cook the fish two to three minutes per side until you get a dark crust. But how can you tell when it's burnt versus when it's blackened? Here's the easiest way to distinguish between the two to avoid burning your fish.