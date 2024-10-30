We Can Thank One Chef For Introducing Us To Blackened Food

We take the ubiquity of blackened fish on restaurant menus (or home dinner tables) for granted sometimes, but the technique for cooking the now-common, spice-encrusted, pan-seared filet with the nearly burnt appearance has its own origin story. Chef Paul Prudhomme, who died in 2015 at the age of 75, is widely credited as the one who came up with the cooking technique.

He originally used it on redfish, and after playing with different iterations of the method, he decided upon a cast iron pan as the proper vessel to make it happen. This was in March 1980, and the dish became an overnight sensation. Long lines started forming outside his restaurant, K-Paul, and overall demand for the dish directly caused the overfishing of redfish. This resulted in a commercial harvesting regulation overhaul to allow redfish to grow its population back.

Fortunately, the blackening approach also works with other types of fish and seafood, along with pork, chicken (even Popeye's occasionally serves a blackened chicken sandwich), and steak.