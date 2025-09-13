The Reason You Have A Sweet Tooth After Dinner

When dining out, dessert feels like a must. No matter what anyone else at the table wants, that molten chocolate cake always seems to call your name. You may chalk it up to a love of chocolate (and lava cake), but it turns out there's a scientific reason behind it. It's called "dessert stomach," and it's a real phenomenon rooted in evolution. Even after we're full, our brains are wired to light up at the sight of sugar.

A study by the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research found that mice, after being left to eat their fill, will eat sugar even if they're stuffed. When the mice saw or tasted sugar, neurons in their brains released ß-endorphin (beta-endorphin), a natural opioid that causes feelings of pleasure and reward. When the scientists gave the mice opioid blockers, they stopped eating extra sugar.

The scientists then replicated the study in humans using brain scans and sugar solutions, finding similar brain activity in the same reward-related regions. This suggests that the "dessert stomach" could be hardwired into the brain. It also paves the way for more research on potentially using opioid blockers to help treat obesity.