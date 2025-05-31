The 4-Ingredient Dessert That's Refreshingly Summery

Since this dessert has so few ingredients, it's important that each and every one has star power on its own. Learn how to pick out ripe berries at the store every time so your strawberries are deliciously fruity and juicy, and be sure to add your bananas at the perfect stage of ripeness. Green will likely be a bit too starchy and not sweet enough for a dessert, so we'd suggest using bananas with a browning peel instead. This treat is a great way to avoid wasting all that gorgeous summer fruit, too. Not only can you add strawberries, but you can also toss in other fresh or frozen fruits that go well with chocolate and bananas, like blueberries, raspberries, peaches, or mangoes.

Chocolate is the next big thing: You want to go for a brand you love that can stand on its own. Don't be afraid to splurge a bit on high-quality dark chocolate since it makes up the bulk of this dessert. Try swirling in milk or white chocolate for a more complex flavor profile, or finish with a textural component like roasted nuts, a pinch of coarse sea salt, or sprinkles for razzle-dazzle fun. Drizzles can bring a pop of extra flavor, too. We suggest caramel ribbons, marshmallow fluff, or a bit of nut butter for even more decadence. Regardless of how you choose to customize it, you'll love the simplicity and ease with which you can make this frozen fudge-like dessert any time of the year.