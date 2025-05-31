The 4-Ingredient Dessert That's Refreshingly Summery
If you're looking for a dessert that's both decadent and refreshing as we head into the hot months of summer, have we got a treat for you. We've taught you how to make vanilla fudge with just two ingredients, and now we have a frozen, fudge-like sweet that incorporates fruit too — it's equal parts refreshing and rich. Just gather up a couple of ripe bananas, some chocolate chips or chopped chocolate (dark, preferably), a bit of coconut oil, and fresh strawberries. The recipe itself is so simple that you'll find yourself returning to this tasty treat over and over, not just in summer but throughout the year.
First, melt down your chocolate and coconut oil in a microwave-safe dish or a double boiler. Once melted, blitz it in a blender with your bananas. Blend until smooth, then drizzle that mixture over your strawberries. You can keep the strawberries whole or cut them in half for this. Personally, I also think it's tasty when you mash or finely chop the strawberries and mix them into the chocolate so they're well-incorporated. From there, just pop your fudge-covered strawberries into the freezer for a couple of hours and enjoy.
Tailoring frozen fudge-covered strawberries to your personal palate
Since this dessert has so few ingredients, it's important that each and every one has star power on its own. Learn how to pick out ripe berries at the store every time so your strawberries are deliciously fruity and juicy, and be sure to add your bananas at the perfect stage of ripeness. Green will likely be a bit too starchy and not sweet enough for a dessert, so we'd suggest using bananas with a browning peel instead. This treat is a great way to avoid wasting all that gorgeous summer fruit, too. Not only can you add strawberries, but you can also toss in other fresh or frozen fruits that go well with chocolate and bananas, like blueberries, raspberries, peaches, or mangoes.
Chocolate is the next big thing: You want to go for a brand you love that can stand on its own. Don't be afraid to splurge a bit on high-quality dark chocolate since it makes up the bulk of this dessert. Try swirling in milk or white chocolate for a more complex flavor profile, or finish with a textural component like roasted nuts, a pinch of coarse sea salt, or sprinkles for razzle-dazzle fun. Drizzles can bring a pop of extra flavor, too. We suggest caramel ribbons, marshmallow fluff, or a bit of nut butter for even more decadence. Regardless of how you choose to customize it, you'll love the simplicity and ease with which you can make this frozen fudge-like dessert any time of the year.