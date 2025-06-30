The Genius Way Italians Layer Their Lasagna

When it comes to layering pasta in alternating directions for lasagna, the strategy is quite simple. Arrange the first layer of lasagna noodles lengthwise and cover them with your lasagna fillings. Then, lay the following layer widthwise and repeat the process, alternating the direction of the noodles with each layer. "If the pasta sheet is too long, I trim it with kitchen shears or fold the excess under as it helps reinforce the edge, which is often the first place lasagna falls apart," Gentile advised.

Fortifying a lasagna can also be done with the help of your filling and how you distribute it. "Spread your ricotta or béchamel all the way to the edge of the pan. This helps seal the layers and avoid dry, crusty sides," Gentile added. As far as which filling to use, we recommend béchamel over ricotta for traditional Italian lasagna. Otherwise, Gentile notes that adding a small amount of shredded cheese to each layer will bring them all together in terms of both taste and consistency.

Another key step that people often forget about when making lasagna actually comes after the dish is already fully cooked. By letting your lasagna rest for 15 to 30 minutes after it's done in the oven, you prevent the lasagna's sauce from being watery — one of the biggest factors that affects your lasagna's strong structure.