How To Fix Runny Homemade Lasagna Sauce

Traditional lasagna checks all the boxes for a delicious meal. It's ooey-gooey due to the decadent cheese, savory and filling thanks to the ground beef, and the noodle layers are just so satisfying to cut through. While lasagna can be a bit labor-intensive to make from scratch, the payoff is fantastic (and so are the leftovers). However, you might end up dismayed if you pull your lasagna out of the oven and start to cut into it only to see runny sauce spill out. Surely, there's a fix for this?

For starters, don't cut into your lasagna straight out of the oven — it needs to rest for a good 15 to 30 minutes first. Lasagna can be a bit of a bubbling hot mess when it first comes out. (In one case, it was so hot a woman sued a restaurant over it.) Freshly baked lasagna needs time to cool down — though not completely, as we aren't going to have you eating cold lasagna — so that the cheese, noodles, and especially the sauce can set slightly before serving.