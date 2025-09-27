13 Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Restaurants Across The US You Need To Visit At Least Once

While food is essential to powering through the day, good food can significantly boost your quality of life. There are many different cuisines to choose from, but BBQ takes a back seat to none. In 2023, a survey conducted by Brisk It Labs found that 75% of Americans who participated would like to have barbecue at least once a week (via PR Newswire). That's pretty popular. If you are a fan, you probably want to know where to find the best BBQ in every state. If taking a historic road trip and visiting the best BBQ spots along Route 66 isn't a possibility, you might be just as well off visiting the hole-in-the-wall down the street.

One of the great things about smoky, grilled meats, aside from the taste, is that it's casual fare. You don't have to get dressed up, and eating with your hands is encouraged. These restaurants don't have to be fancy. All you really need is a smoker and a picnic table, and some of the best joints in the U.S. don't have much more than that. Despite their scaled-down approach, the food is incredible, offering the best ribs, brisket, and hot dogs around. These hole-in-the-wall BBQ restaurants remind us that tasty meals sometimes come in the most unassuming places.