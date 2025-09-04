What Really Happens Behind The Scenes On Hot Ones

"Hot Ones" is unlike any other competitive reality show eating challenge that came before it. "Fear Factor" had worms, "Survivor" spiders, but "Hot Ones" has Scoville-level sauces that require its guests to answer questions while their mouths are on fire. We took a backstage look at what goes on at "Hot Ones," and why it's the hottest show on YouTube.

Hot Ones started airing on YouTube in 2015. Now, as it starts its 28th season, the show has become an established pop culture phenomenon. All sorts of A-list celebrities have taken the "Hot Ones" hot seat to discuss their careers, behind-the-scenes antics, and industry anecdotes — all under the influence of capsaicin, the flaming hot truth serum.

The Takeout got the privilege of interviewing Chris Schonberger via email. He is the creator of "Hot Ones" and CEO of its production studio, First We Feast. He gave us some great behind-the-scenes information about the show, including where host Sean Evans gets all those piledriver questions from.