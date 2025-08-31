Chefs Tell Us The 17 Old-School Foods They Wish Would Make A Comeback

According to Chef Jey Kempin from the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, watercress soup — or, as the French call it, "soupe au cresson" — has long been popular in England, France, and China. However, it's never really enjoyed the same long-lasting foothold in the United States, even though Kempin lovingly describes the soup as one of their favorites ever.

They said, "The first time I had Watercress Soup was at a country club dining room in the mid-90s, and I was hooked. I rarely see it on a menu, but if I do, I immediately order it. Aside from the fresh peppery flavor, watercress is known for being packed with important nutrients and antioxidants. This is an underused ingredient that I would love to see come back in a big way."

Though you can't find watercress soup on many menus now, you can make your own at home and, if you do, follow Julia Child's method for enriching watercress soup: adding two egg yolks and a half a cup of cream to up the soup's texture and flavor.