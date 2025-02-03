The 2-Ingredient Addition Julia Child Used To Enrich Her Watercress Soup

Thick soups are beloved the world over; just look at the popularity of chowders. However, not every soup is thick from the get-go. Thankfully, during her career, Julia Child shared many techniques for thickening soups, and not all of them called for eggs. In fact, she often thickened soups by making a roux. You can do this by combining and heating flour and fat (usually butter or milk) until they form a paste. This paste can be used to enrich just about anything from soup to gravy. In fact, utilizing a microwaved roux is a little-known hack for making a quick and delicious gumbo.

Another way to thicken watercress soup is to add a mixture of cornstarch and water to it. Whisk equal parts cornstarch and water together to form a thick liquid and gradually pour this into the soup. When heated, the starch molecules present in the cornstarch slurry will eventually burst, thickening the soup. Another way to achieve a similar result is to add straight-up boiled and mashed potatoes to the soup. This not only thickens the whole thing up but also adds an earthy flavor, making the bowl of soup heartier and more filling. (Culinary legend Jacques Pépin has a similar trick, although he uses instant mashed potato flakes to thicken his soup.)

It is important to remember that while cornstarch or mashed potatoes will thicken soup, they will not add as much flavor to it as eggs and cream do. That being said, whichever enriching method you decide to try, your watercress soup will become thicker and more satisfying. As the master herself used to say, bon appétit.