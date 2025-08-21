Costco Grocery Finds That Are Made In The USA

Kirkland is Costco's in-house brand, which is very popular with members and spans a range of essentials. That includes this Kirkland Signature bottled water, produced for Costco by the Niagara Bottling water company. Despite its name, Niagara isn't actually based anywhere near Niagara Falls (that would be in New York), but is instead located in California. Founded in 1963, this family-owned company is the largest private-label water company in North America.

Its products are sold at Costco under the Kirkland brand and at almost every supermarket you can imagine under different brand names, usually store brands. Niagara has produced water for the likes of Walmart, Wegmans, 7-Eleven, and many more over the years. The company also sells some water under its Niagara brand.

Niagara Bottling operates multiple water bottling plants, mainly across the United States. While it does also have some plants in Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Australia, the latter two plants are dedicated to sparkling water. One of its largest plants is in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, with over 1 million square feet of facilities to produce and distribute its products.