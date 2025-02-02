The Only U.S. States Without A Single Costco

The requirements for a Costco store are put in place to ensure that every location will be profitable. The company looks at an area's economics, the average income of the people living in the region, the number of people within 20 minutes of an area, and the potential for population growth. Wyoming does not meet these requirements because it is one of the least populated states in the country, with approximately 580,000 people spread over 100,000-square-miles, which means the state has many rural areas.

West Virginia has economic issues, with the state's declining coal and manufacturing industries. The most populated areas are also located on terrain that may be better for the logistics Costco needs to ship and receive goods for the stores. Rhode Island was a state that had too small of an area for a store. However, that had changed. The local governments hope the retailer chooses another location for the next store, while the Cranston city government hasn't given up on the fight, either.

There is still hope for Rhode Island. Until last year, Maine was also on that list of states without a Costco location. However, the retailer opened a location in Scarborough, Maine, in November 2023. It was approved, and construction began in 2022.