Costco Frozen Food Recalls That Affected Millions

Frozen food is nothing short of a miracle of science. Packagers can preserve fresh produce or create entire meals that can last for months or even years if kept cold enough. Another remarkable system gets these frozen foods to millions of American homes: club warehouse stores such as Costco. Members navigate carts through their massive local stores to stock up on all the necessities and treats their families may need. They put a lot of trust in Costco to make sure that everything they buy, serve, and consume is safe and sound.

But the supply chain is complicated, with a lot of different companies and elements along the way. Any one of them can — and sometimes does — go awry, sending tainted, contaminated, and hazardous food into hundreds of Costco club stores around the country. When this happens, Costco works with manufacturers and federal government agencies to get the affected products out of stores and away from customers. Here are the most monumental recalls to ever hit the frozen food section of Costco.