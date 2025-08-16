6 Healthiest And 7 Unhealthiest Things To Order At A Seafood Chain

Sometimes, nutrition is the last thing on our mind when we go out for seafood. Even if it's at some big chain restaurant — especially for land-locked folk who have it near impossible to come across fresh seafood — going out for fish and marine products carries an air of novelty that makes those calories listed in parentheses more of an unwelcome nuisance than helpful guide. Plus, many restaurants don't provide an additional nutritional breakdown (or any breakdown whatsoever), and we know it's not quite as simple as "more calories equals bad, less equals good."

The actual important consideration is which meals will leave you satisfied and full of energy, and which will leave you with a food coma in the booth after signing the check. Avoiding fried fish and seafood (or at least eating them in moderation) is an easy first step in determining a healthier order, but many other menu items are unhealthier than you'd expect, and sneak in exorbitant levels of fat and sodium.

If asking your waiter for the healthiest option is a phrase you'd rather avoid when ordering fish, we've done the deep-sea dive for you and taken a look at which patterns emerge between some of the nation's biggest seafood chains. From fast food chains like Long John Silver's, mid-range restaurants like Red Lobster, to higher-end joints like Eddie V's Prime Seafood, check out some of the healthiest and unhealthiest items on the menu below.