12 Chain Restaurant Scallops Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Reviewers

Similar to clams, oysters, and mussels, scallops consist of an interior muscle — the delicious bite-sized morsel — surrounded by two fanned-out shells. Scallops are generally classified into two different types — bay scallops and sea scallops. Usually harvested in shallow waters, bay scallops are smaller than their deep-water counterparts. As such, bay scallops are normally used in salads or pastas, whereas sea scallops are normally served as the centerpiece of a dish.

Tender and buttery, with a delicate, mildly sweet flavor, scallops are a highlight on many restaurant menus. They can be served on their own or paired with a range of ingredients, from bright citrus to creamy sauces. However, it's important to remember that not all scallops are of the same quality, and not all restaurants are able to prepare them with the care they deserve.

A well-prepared scallop dish strikes a balance between the delicate flavor of the shellfish and the complementary flavors of the other ingredients in the meal. Keen to find out about the best places to enjoy your next scallop experience? Take a look at our list of chain restaurants that excel in crafting outstanding scallop dishes and others that miss the mark.