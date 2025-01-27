13 Italian Pasta Cooking Hacks Everyone Should Know

Having lived in Italy for 18 years, I have picked up many, many tips and tricks for cooking pasta. When I first arrived, I had the assumption that many foreigners have, that all pasta is the same, just in different shapes, which I soon found to be very wrong. As a food writer, I have interviewed countless chefs and my culinary curiosity always leads me to pester friends, colleagues, and nonnas about what the best recipe is, the best way to cook pasta, and the significance of each particular shape.

While many Italians will tell you there is only one way to do things in the kitchen, I have learned that it varies from region to region, from locality to locality, and even from house to house. Italians take their pasta very seriously and over the years, I have picked up some tips and tricks for how to cook it. It may seem like a very straight forward thing to do, but Italian cuisine is all about simplicity and therefore, seemingly small details can make a big difference.