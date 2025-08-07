7 Healthiest And 7 Unhealthiest Items On The Panera Menu

Panera Bread gives the illusion of being a healthy place to eat. Panera prides itself on using ingredients that are free from a selection of artificial preservatives, fake sweeteners, dyes, and artificial flavors that the chain has compiled onto a "no no" list. It says it sources its ingredients carefully, keeping sustainability and seasonality in mind. There are no deep fryers in a Panera kitchen. The menu is filled with salads and soups, items you reach for when you want something lighter and less greasy than what you'd get at the fast-casual chain next door.

However, that image of Panera being a super-healthy option isn't as honest as you'd hope. While, yes, you can probably eat a little better at Panera than you might at a burger spot, it all really comes down to the individual items you order. Panera has plenty of healthful options, but also items on its menu that are filled with sugar, sodium, fat, and calories. Here are some of the healthiest and unhealthiest items you can order at Panera Bread.