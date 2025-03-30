We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a longtime fan of Panera Bread, you've likely noticed big changes on the menu. And though some menu items may be for the better (aside from Panera Bread's apparent lowering of standards to skimp on costs), the truth is that there are many items near and dear to our hearts that we lost way too soon. Muffins, soups, sandwiches, beverages — we've all probably had at least one Panera Bread menu item stolen from us that we can only hope to get back.

Ready to take a journey back in time? Stick with us. In the upcoming post, we're taking a stroll down memory lane to remember some of the most delicious menu items that were suddenly snatched from our clutch. And though this list won't cover all of the menu items Panera Bread has discontinued, we'll highlight many older favorites we're willing to bet you forgot about — or not. Grab a box of tissues and join us as we mourn the discontinued Panera Bread menu items we'll probably never eat again.