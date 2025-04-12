Panera Lovers Desperately Want One Sweet Item Back On The Menu

We here at The Takeout are very familiar with discontinued menu items at fast food and fast casual restaurant chains that we believe should still be available to purchase. While this sometimes is the case for items that have been unavailable for several decades, like Wendy's Country Fried Steak from the 1990s, in the case of Panera, the one item that people seem to miss the most was just discontinued a handful of years ago. The French Toast Bagel was an item available at the beloved fast-casual chain up until 2020 when, alongside a handful of other menu items like the Tuscan Chicken Sandwich and the maple Bacon Scrambled Egg Wrap, the baked good was discontinued amidst the pandemic.

At the time, many fans of the item had hoped that the sudden discontinuation would be temporary. However, five years after being made unavailable, the French Toast Bagel remains off the menu, much to the chagrin of Panera fans who have been dying to taste the sweet treat one more time. In fact, many have taken to Reddit to both reminisce and express frustration over the bygone menu item. "I loved the French toast bagels," one Redditor expressed, "especially as a breakfast sandwich with sausage and egg and cheese."