16 Diners Along Route 66 To Visit On Your Next Road Trip
Also known as the Mother Road, Route 66 runs from Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California, passing through eight states and countless towns. When it first opened to traffic in 1926, the scenic highway covered 2,448 miles, although this has changed slightly over the years due to various decommissions and reroutings. Still a favorite with road trippers, Route 66 offers plenty of mid-century Americana, including quirky roadside attractions and retro motels. The iconic highway also winds past classic diners, many of which encapsulate the road trip boom of the 1940s and '50s.
Despite being decommissioned in 1985, the cross-country trail lives on as the emblem of the great American road trip. Much more than a defunct highway, Route 66 connects motorists to a by-gone era when roadside diners served much more than just meals. Oozing local charm, these venues are still hubs of respite, national flavor, and storytelling.
Ready to hit the road? Here's our list of the most unforgettable diners along Route 66.
Hi-Way Cafe (Vinita, Oklahoma)
Situated two miles outside Vinita, Oklahoma, the Hi-Way Café catches the eye with its 1963 vintage neon sign. Recently restored, the beacon draws in motorists for a bite of classic diner fare. Diners who make the stop can indulge in one of the restaurant's Hi-Way Burgers, sample chicken fried steak with gravy, or spice things up with some Mexican fare.
One of the centerpieces of the Hi-Way Café is a 1963 American Rambler. Nestled in the "garage" area of the café, the car has held the Guinness World Record for the most stickers on a car since 2022. The vintage vehicle is covered in more than 60,000 half-inch stickers and patrons are welcome to add to this collection. Visitors to the café can also have their photo taken with a 24-foot statue of "the big Indian" and a 21-foot muffler man called Big Bill.
To leave their mark, visitors are invited to mark their country of origin on the café's world map with a flag. In addition, those wishing to pay it forward can participate in Hi-Way Café's "Giving Wall" project, which allows visitors to pre-pay meals for those in need.
Hi-Way Café, (918) 256-5465, 437918 E Highway 60 Vinita, Oklahoma, 74301.
Luna Café (Mitchell, Illinois)
Travelers along Route 66 searching for an offbeat experience shouldn't miss Luna Café. According to lore, the diner was once the hangout of none other than Al Capone. The notorious gangster, known for smuggling booze into the U.S. during Prohibition, is said to have been a regular visitor at the dive bar, which allegedly housed an illegal gambling operation in the basement and a brothel on the upper floor.
Today, the atmospheric venue is adorned with historic memorabilia, including old license plates and a portrait of Capone. A jukebox and pool table complete the old-world picture (that is, if you can ignore the slot machines that line the café's wall). Interestingly, Luna Café, built in 1924, predates the legendary highway, which only came into existence two years later.
While Luna Café is the perfect pit stop for a beer, the establishment is more of a dive bar than a diner. And while the neon sign outside advertises "Great Chicken, Steaks and Seafood," road trippers may find that those menu items are not available, as explained by one Yelp reviewer, "Albeit the awesome (likely original) neon sign saying great chicken, steaks and seafood... this place doesn't even have a kitchen anymore."
Luna Café, (618) 931-3152, 201 E Chain of Rocks Road, Mitchell, Illinois, 62040.
The U Drop Inn Café (Shamrock, Texas)
The U Drop Inn Café is nestled in a striking Art Deco-inspired building constructed in 1936, at the cost of $23,000. The structure features two distinctive towers, one of which rises above the café itself and the other above the adjacent gas pumps, which are no longer operational. Instead, that portion of the building has been repurposed as a visitor center, the office of the Chamber of Commerce, and a community center.
The U Drop Inn Café's name was chosen through a contest, which was won by a local student. After falling into disrepair, the building was brought back to life in 2004 thanks to a Federal Transportation Enhancements Grant. Today, the diner serves a range of classic American dishes, as well as daily specials such as barbecue brisket sandwiches and brisket chili cheese dogs.
The U Drop Inn Café, (806) 216-1691, 105 E 12th St Shamrock, Texas, 79079.
The Ariston Café (Litchfield, Illinois)
Established in 1924, the Ariston Café is among one of the oldest continuously-operating diners along the Mother Road. In fact, when it was first built, the café stood along Route 4 in the nearby Carlinville, a forerunner to the iconic Route 66. The diner was moved to its current location in Litchfield in 1935 after Route 66 had shifted east, bypassing Carlinville. Today, the Ariston Café isn't just a place to fill your belly, but a local institution that tells the story of days gone by.
In its heyday, in 1938, the Ariston Café served porterhouse steak at just 85 cents and glasses of Budweiser for 15 cents. While prices might have changed, the diner still serves steak, including $31 New York strips, $32 ribeye steaks, and $39 filet mignons. While the cost of Budweiser may no longer be 15 cents, the iconic beer still appears on the cafe's menu, alongside other options such as Bud Light, Stag, and Coors Lite.
The Ariston Café, (217) 324-2023, 413 Old Route 66 N Litchfield, Illinois, 62056.
Delgadillo's Snow Cap (Seligman, Arizona)
The town of Seligman in Arizona bills itself as "the birthplace of historic Route 66" — not because it's where the highway first originated, but because it was the first town to rally for its preservation after the route was decommissioned. When Interstate 40 bypassed Seligman in 1978, Juan Delgadillo and his brother Angel succeeded in having the stretch of highway between Seligman and Kingman designated as Historic Route 66, thus saving the town from invisibility.
Juan Delgadillo is also famous for opening Delgadillo's Snow Cap in 1953. Having worked for the railroad, Delgadillo built the diner out of the lumber he salvaged from the yard, creating a kitschy, yet charming, roadside landmark. Aside from the striking structure, visitors come to Delgadillo's Snow Cap for another — very different — reason. Delgadillo's offbeat sense of humor was legendary and lives on in the diner's cheeky signs such as "Cheeseburger with Cheese" and "Sorry, We're Open."
Delgadillo's Snow Cap, (928) 422-3291, 22235 Old Highway 66, Seligman, Arizona, 86337.
Pops (Arcadia, Oklahoma)
Pops in Arcadia, Oklahoma, is unmissable in every sense of the word. The diner, gas station, and convenience store is fronted by a towering 66-foot soda bottle that comes alive at night with dazzling multicolor LED lights. More than just a quirky landmark, the gigantic statue hints at what's inside. Pops offers a choice of over 700 different fizzy drinks, from classic to out-of-the-box options like buffalo wing soda, lemon meringue pie, and cherries 'n mint soda.
Also called Pops Soda Ranch, Pops features a wide menu of American diner staples, including burgers, fries, and chicken strips. There are also plenty of breakfast options, including buttermilk pancakes, chicken waffles, and customizable omelets. As one might expect, the meal can be ordered with a bottomless fountain soda, with optional flavor shots such as strawberry, caramel, cherry, and chocolate.
Pops, (405) 927-7677, 660 W Highway 66, Arcadia, Oklahoma, 73007.
Mitla Cafe (San Bernardino, California)
Mitla Café may not be much to look at from the outside, but the San Bernardino institution more than makes up for it with its rich history, flavorful dishes, and welcoming atmosphere. The diner, founded in 1937 by Mexican immigrant Doña Lucia Rodriguez, has remained in the same family for generations.
Doña Lucia's grandson, Mike Montaño, who took over the diner in 2013, shared his memories of his grandmother in an interview with CBS News: "I remember it almost as an extension of my grandmother's kitchen, or my grandmother's house," he said. "It's where I would see her most frequently. It was where I saw family most frequently. And to me, it was not a restaurant. It was not a business. It was just part of what made my family who they were." Interestingly, Montaño also mentioned that it was Doña Lucia's taco recipe that inspired Glen Bell to launch what would eventually become Taco Bell.
Today, Mitla Café still serves the Mexican fare that made Doña Lucia a local legend over 80 years ago. The menu features carne asada tacos, beef enchiladas, and tamales as well as classic American dishes like burgers, steaks, and crispy french fries.
Mitla Café, (909) 888-0460, 602 N. Mount Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino, California 92411.
Midpoint Cafe (Adrian, Texas)
While Adrian in Texas may be home to fewer than 200 residents, the town is a popular stop for road trippers eager to snap a selfie at the official Route 66 halfway point sign. Motorists wishing to break their journey can also refuel at the Midpoint Café, which takes its name from its unique location, precisely 1,139 miles from both Santa Monica and Chicago.
Dating back to 1928, the café has changed hands on numerous occasions since it first opened, with many owners giving it a new name and identity. In fact, Fran Houser, who operated Midpoint Café between 1990 and 2012, inspired the character Flo, the owner of Flo's V8 Café in Pixar's 2006 animated feature "Cars."
Today the Midpoint Café and gift shop offers a menu of classic breakfast and lunch options, such as country biscuits and gravy, fluffy pancake stacks, and twisted grilled cheese sandwiches. The café is also known for its "Ugly Crust Pies." While the flavors vary depending on the day, the Elvis version of the dessert is a showstopper, featuring chocolate, peanut butter, and banana.
Midpoint Café, (806) 536-6379, 305 Historic Rte 66, Adrian, Texas, 79001.
The Silver Screen (Gallup, New Mexico)
The Silver Screen restaurant is a part of the historic Hotel El Rancho, which has been welcoming travelers along Route 66 since the 1940s. In fact, in its heyday, the hotel played host to Hollywood's moviemakers eager to capture Gallup's rugged western landscape on film. As such, it's not surprising that over the years, the hotel has seen such famous visitors as Katharine Hepburn, Kirk Douglas, Gregory Peck, Ward Bond, and Elia Kazan.
Hotel El Ranchero is still open for business, offering both rooms and meals to weary travelers. Named after the hotel's cinematic legacy, the Silver Screen is set in a ranch-inspired dining room, complete with high ceilings, exposed wood beams, and cowboy memorabilia. The restaurant's menu also keeps in line with the hotel's original theme, serving traditional Southwestern flavors, including chicken wings, brisket sandwiches, and steak dinners.
The Silver Screen, (505) 863-9311, 1000 E. Highway 66, Gallup, New Mexico, 87301.
Roy's Motel and Café (Amboy, California)
Founded in 1938, Roy's Motel and Café was once the only place in the town of Amboy to grab a meal, fuel up, and find a place to sleep. Today, the diner is known for its distinctive 50-foot boomerang sign and its Googie-style retro futuristic architecture, both of which should be enough alone to warrant a nostalgic stop.
The bad news is that Roy's Motel and Café closed its doors in the 1970s, a victim of the opening of Interstate 40 which diverted traffic away from the town. The good news is that the establishment is currently being restored to its former glory and could be fully-operational as soon as 2026. It seems that currently the one-stop-shop only sells snacks, drinks, and souvenirs. Motorists can also refuel at the tiny but functional three-pump gas stations.
Roy's Motel and Café, (760) 733-1066, 87520 National Trails Highway, Amboy, California, 92304.
Dell Rhea's Chicken Basket (Willowbrook, Illinois)
Dell Rhea's Chicken Basket was one of the many establishments that almost went out of business when Route 66 was decommissioned, and drivers started opting for the faster interstate highway in the early 1960s. Luckily, the diner was purchased by Dell Rhea, who managed not only to keep it afloat but also to make it thrive. The Chicken Basket was even featured on an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," with host Guy Fieri praising its fried chicken and mac and cheese recipe.
So, what makes the Chicken Basket's fried chicken so iconic? The word is that the dish dates back to the 1930s when two farm women shared their secret fried chicken recipe with the diner's owner in exchange for a promise that they would source poultry from their farm. Whether this is fact or folklore, today the restaurant serves hand-breaded, grade A chicken that's still the talk of Willowbrook and beyond.
Dell Rhea's Chicken Basket, (630) 325-0780, 645 Joliet Road, Willowbrook, Illinois, 60527.
66 Diner (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Stepping into 66 Diner feels like venturing back in time to the 1950s. Complete with curved ceilings, monochrome tile floors, retro booths, and vintage signage, the diner embodies the charm of mid-century American diner culture. Despite its vintage aesthetic, 66 Diner was actually built in the 1990s to replicate the 1945 gas station-turned-diner that burned down in 1995. A photo of the original Sam's 66 Service Center can still be found displayed at the diner's entrance.
The menu at 66 Diner blends classic American dishes with New Mexico flavors. Visitors can start with Cheddar Fries, Onion Rings, or Chips & Queso. Other highlights include burgers and sandwiches like the Green Chile Cheeseburger and the Hot Meatloaf Sandwich. Meanwhile, the diner's New Mexico specialties include Huevos Rancheros, Breakfast Burrito, and Green Chile Chicken Bacon Mac N' Cheese.
66 Diner, (505) 247-1421, 1405 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87106.
Roadkill Café / O.K. Saloon (Seligman, Arizona)
While it doesn't actually use roadkill in its dishes (we hope), the Roadkill Café offers a range of menu items humorously named after wildlife one might find on the side of Route 66. These include the Swirl of Squirrel, Splatter Platter, Bad-Brake Steak, and Fender Tenders. The Roadkill Café also has a "You Kill It, We Grill It," policy, letting guests feast on their own supplies — we can't be sure whether anybody has ever taken the establishment up on this offer.
Once a watering hole named the O.K. Saloon, Roadkill Café's eccentricity doesn't stop at its menu. Right from the get-go, the diner greets motorists with a huge elk statue. Once inside, guests can dine amid walls lined with quirky memorabilia, including taxidermied animal heads and thousands of signed dollar bills.
Roadkill Café / O.K. Saloon, (928) 422-3554, 22830 W Old Hwy 66, Seligman, Arizona, 86337.
Bagdad Cafe (Newberry Springs, California)
While visitors may not yet be able to get a full meal at the Bagdad Café in Newberry Springs, California — its owners are currently gathering resources to refurbish the kitchen — this roadside attraction is still worth a stop. Featured in the 1987 cult film "Bagdad Café," the diner served as a setting for the story about an unlikely friendship between a stranded German tourist and a quirky café owner.
Built around 1950, the diner first opened as the Sidewinder Café, changing its name to Bagdad Café in 1992. Today, the establishment offers coffee, snacks, and great photo ops. Decked out with memorabilia from the film and other knick-knacks, the café is a time capsule of roadside Americana. Some of the curios that adorn the venue's walls and ceilings include police badges, soccer team banners, stickers, and hand-written notes. If they are lucky, visitors might even get a warm hello from Andrea Pruett, who has been running the café for more than three decades.
Bagdad Café, (760) 257-3101, 46548 National Trails Hwy, Newberry Springs, California, 92365.
Cozy Dog Drive-In (Springfield, Illinois)
Billing itself as the birthplace of the "'original' hot dog on a stick, dipped in batter and deep fried," the Cozy Dog Drive-In boasts a long legacy. Although the present day location only dates back to 1996, Cozy Dog Drive-In has been slinging its signature snack since 1949. An alternative to corn dogs, "Cozy Dogs" are covered in a special batter mix that doesn't fall off the sausage during the deep frying process.
Aside from cozy dogs, which can be purchased individually, by the half dozen, or dozen, the Cozy Dog Drive-In offers classic diner fare. The no-frills menu includes burgers, chili cheese dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, and chicken strips. There are also sides, such as French fries, onion rings, cheese curds, and nacho dips. Breakfast includes staples like eggs, pancakes, and French toast.
Cozy Dog Drive-In, (217) 525-1992, 2935 So. Sixth Street Springfield, Illinois, 62703.
The Big Texan Steak Ranch (Amarillo, Texas)
The Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, isn't just famous for its Western-themed décor – the diner is also world-renowned for its 72-ounce steak challenge. Featured on "Man vs. Food," the gigantic cut of beef — alongside a shrimp cocktail, baked potato, salad, and buttered roll — must be devoured in under an hour. The winners receive the entire meal for free. While Adam Richman from "Man vs. Food" demolished the steak in around 29 minutes, not every challenger has been this lucky, with only 12% of participants succeeding.
Even if you are not up for testing your culinary limits, the Big Texan Steak Ranch is worth a visit. Some guests may even get lucky and watch others attempt the steak challenge. Plus, the diner's menu is about much more than oversized steaks. Aside from different cuts of beef, The Big Texan offers a lineup of Southern comfort food, including baby back ribs, fried shrimp, and chicken fried steak.
The Big Texan Steak Ranch, (806) 372-6000, 7701 I-40, Amarillo, Texas, 79118.