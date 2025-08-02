16 Diners Along Route 66 To Visit On Your Next Road Trip

Also known as the Mother Road, Route 66 runs from Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California, passing through eight states and countless towns. When it first opened to traffic in 1926, the scenic highway covered 2,448 miles, although this has changed slightly over the years due to various decommissions and reroutings. Still a favorite with road trippers, Route 66 offers plenty of mid-century Americana, including quirky roadside attractions and retro motels. The iconic highway also winds past classic diners, many of which encapsulate the road trip boom of the 1940s and '50s.

Despite being decommissioned in 1985, the cross-country trail lives on as the emblem of the great American road trip. Much more than a defunct highway, Route 66 connects motorists to a by-gone era when roadside diners served much more than just meals. Oozing local charm, these venues are still hubs of respite, national flavor, and storytelling.

Ready to hit the road? Here's our list of the most unforgettable diners along Route 66.