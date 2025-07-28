The Country That Exports The Most Vodka In The World

Vodka is one of the world's most-consumed alcoholic beverages, with around a $28 billion global market in 2024. The potent liquor is enjoyed worldwide in everything from white and black Russian cocktails to martinis to vodka meat marinades. However, some countries produce and export much more vodka than others. You might be surprised to learn that Sweden is the world's top vodka-exporting country, according to data from Trend Economy. The Nordic country made up roughly 20% of total global vodka exports in 2023, followed by France at 17.7% and Poland at 9.3%.

Sweden is probably more well-known for other culinary exports like delightful Swedish candy and perhaps not-so-delightful stinky surströmming fish, but the country's vodka industry is nothing to sneeze at — its exports alone were valued at around $456 million in 2023. Sweden is situated in a region sometimes known as the "vodka belt," an area of Scandinavia and Northeastern Europe where vodka is historically, culturally, and economically vital. The world's second top-selling vodka brand, Absolut, is based in Sweden. The country is also behind other popular brands like Svedka, which is one of our favorite cheap vodkas that are actually worth buying, though many of the product lines are now made in the United States.