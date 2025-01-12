How To Eat Surströmming, Sweden's Stinkiest Fish

Perhaps you've seen videos depicting the so-called "surströmming challenge." Several have gone viral and feature a person or people eating a Swedish food called surströmming, a very unique type of fermented Baltic sea herring that's sold in a tin. The challengers are often in an enclosed room and eat the fish directly from the can, both of which are mistakes. You see, surströmming is notoriously smelly. People have described it as smelling like everything from dead bodies to public toilets. It is often listed amongst the world's most challenging things to stomach (literally and figuratively), along with hákarl — a meat Anthony Bourdain tried once and refused to ever eat again – and a maggot-filled, Sardinian cheese called casu marzu. The thing is, surströmming is a traditional Swedish fish dish that's been around for hundreds of years, and many people enjoy it and appreciate it as a part of Swedish culture, despite its over-the-top funk. Part of enjoying it, though, is knowing how to eat it correctly.

An important part of the eating process is taking the right precautions in preparing the fish, but we'll get to that in a moment. Jumping slightly ahead here, the best way to eat surströmming is not straight from the can but with traditional Swedish accompaniments. Small pieces should be placed on a Swedish flat bread called tunnbröd alongside chunks of boiled potato, crème fraîche, diced red onion, and fresh herbs like dill or chives. Drinks such as beer and schnapps are traditionally used to chase each bite not only because they complement the fish's flavors but also because surströmming is seasonal and is widely eaten at celebratory parties called surströmmingsskiva.