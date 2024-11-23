A definitive statement about whether multiple distillations increases the quality of a vodka is a tricky thing to stand by. In many cases, a higher distillation number is used as a marketing ploy to sell more vodka to customers because people associate more effort with better quality — but it isn't that simple. Multiple distillations will affect the flavor of a spirit as with each successive distillation you remove more impurities (which help give the vodka flavor). But, although the number of distillations does tell you something about the distillery and its ethos, it doesn't say as much about the vodka itself as most people seem to think.

Rather than the number of times distilled, the quality of good vodka comes down to the quality of the ingredients (did you know you can make vodka from honey?). From the potatoes to the water quality to the grain quality, better ingredients means better vodka. For its part, Tito's has its own distillery in Texas to produce corn-based vodka and taste tests every batch that comes out of its pot stills.

To be fair, Tito's has a bad reputation in the craft distilling community as an international corporation capitalizing on the consumer preference for local, artisanal products through good marketing. Regardless of how you feel about the brand, Tito's remains one of the world's most popular vodka brands and can be enjoyed in all kinds of ways (responsibly of course).