Breakfast Food Recalls That Affected Millions

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Not only does it provide your body with essential nutrients, but it also kickstarts your metabolism and provides much-needed sustenance until lunch. Whether it's jam on toast, a stack of easy, three-ingredient pancakes, or a protein-packed smoothie bowl, the small culinary choices you make in the mornings can set the tone for the entire day. Unfortunately, even the most comforting breakfast staples can come with unexpected risks.

One of the main causes of breakfast food recalls is contamination with harmful bacteria such as salmonella or listeria. Several breakfast items have also been pulled from grocery store shelves after consumers reported finding foreign matter — such as metal or plastic fragments — in their food. Other breakfast products may be recalled due to undeclared allergens, whether stemming from mislabeling or accidental cross-contamination during the manufacturing process.

Ready to find out what breakfast items triggered some of the biggest recalls in U.S. history? Here are some of the most shocking breakfast product recalls to hit the supermarkets!