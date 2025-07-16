11 Reasons Your Food May Be Sticking To Your Pans

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've measured, chopped, and seasoned all the ingredients, you almost know the recipe by heart, yet you can't help but feel afraid that your food will stick once it hits the pan. In all fairness, ending up in an exhausting scraping competition is grounds to feel uneasy, and can quickly turn you off from the recipe or cooking in general. You can always try to clean burnt pans with sugar cubes, but we're not subject to the whims of our cookware. In fact, there are plenty of steps you can take to ensure your recipes will cook evenly and flip without sticking.

It's true that in some cases, the goal of the dish is to get a layer of food that almost sticks to the pan. The crust of tahdig or the socarrat in Spanish paella, for example, both feature flavorful scorched rice as their star ingredient. For most preparations, though, you want to achieve the Maillard reaction that gets your food crispy but keeps it in motion around the pan. Foods like meat, eggs, and cheese prove the most frustrating when it comes to sticking, thanks to their proteins that naturally like to bond with the pan's surface when exposed to heat.

To prevent future devastation, preventing sticking comes down to sensory cues, nuances between non-stick, cast iron, or stainless steel pans, and practice. We've compiled some of the top reasons food may be sticking to your pans below, including best-practice techniques and some mistakes to avoid.