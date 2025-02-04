Make Sure Your Stainless Steel Pan Is Nonstick With One Simple Test

There's nothing more frustrating than spending an entire afternoon preparing a juicy filet mignon just to have it stick and poorly sear the moment it touches your stainless steel pan. Unfortunately, you can't blame the pan for that disaster –- it's all on you. You might have forgotten (or not known at all) that to make a stainless steel pan nonstick, you have to prep the pan. Many people run into challenges getting their stainless steel cookware to behave as nonstick, but if you use the extraordinarily simple water test there are plenty of nonstick cooking days in your future.

If that stainless steel beauty on the stovetop isn't heated and properly oiled before you toss down the food, there's no guarantee that it's going to perform its nonstick duties. The easiest way to tell if the pan is hot enough for seasoning (and eventually cooking) is what experts call the "water test." Begin by turning on the burner and allowing the pan to heat up. After a little while, flick a few droplets of water onto the pan and observe their behavior. See how the droplets evaporate into smoke the moment it touches the pan? That means the pan isn't quite ready. When the water droplets congeal into one little ball, slide around the pan, and then slowly evaporate, then the pan is hot enough for oil.