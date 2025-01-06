Wait, Do You Need To Season Nonstick Pans Too?

While there is something to be said for a nice cast iron skillet, stainless steel, or even carbon steel pan, choosing the right cookware can be a lifelong journey – and for many that includes adding nonstick pans into the mix. They make it a breeze to fry eggs, sear meats, and let pasta sauce bubble away, without the worry of your food sticking to the bottom of the pan. But their lives are so short, especially compared to cast iron, which needs to be seasoned after just about every time you use it. Would seasoning your nonstick pans also help lengthen their lifespans?

Yes, in fact you can and should season your nonstick pans, though not with the same regularity of cast iron. You can get away with doing it once a month, or twice a year, depending on how much you use it. And there is no law that says you can't just season it whenever you notice your eggs start sticking to the bottom. Plus, even if you've had your nonstick pans for months, as long as they're not already showing signs of significant burn-out (peeling, cracking, etc.), you can start seasoning them right now.