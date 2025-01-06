Wait, Do You Need To Season Nonstick Pans Too?
While there is something to be said for a nice cast iron skillet, stainless steel, or even carbon steel pan, choosing the right cookware can be a lifelong journey – and for many that includes adding nonstick pans into the mix. They make it a breeze to fry eggs, sear meats, and let pasta sauce bubble away, without the worry of your food sticking to the bottom of the pan. But their lives are so short, especially compared to cast iron, which needs to be seasoned after just about every time you use it. Would seasoning your nonstick pans also help lengthen their lifespans?
Yes, in fact you can and should season your nonstick pans, though not with the same regularity of cast iron. You can get away with doing it once a month, or twice a year, depending on how much you use it. And there is no law that says you can't just season it whenever you notice your eggs start sticking to the bottom. Plus, even if you've had your nonstick pans for months, as long as they're not already showing signs of significant burn-out (peeling, cracking, etc.), you can start seasoning them right now.
The steps for seasoning your nonstick cookware
If you have any experience seasoning cast iron skillets, then you're in luck — the seasoning process for nonstick pans is basically the same. If you're seasoning a brand new pan, give it a wash in warm soapy water and then let it dry completely. If you're seasoning a used pan, just make sure it's clean and dry. Pour in a small splash of vegetable oil (or other high-heat oil), then take a clean towel or paper towel and spread the oil over the entire cooking surface.
Set the pan on the stove over medium heat. After it comes up to temperature, continue to heat the pan for around two minutes. Turn off the heat, let your pan cool, then wipe out the oil, so that only what glistens on the pan's nonstick coating remains. (Conversely, you can also heat up the pan first, then apply the oil, then wipe the excess out — totally up to you in what order you do it, as both ways achieve the same result.)
More tips for increasing the lifespans of nonstick pans
Nonstick pans, while easy-peasy to use, can be a bit finicky when it comes to the care needed to get the most out of them. Some kitchen tools are made to last a lifetime, and nonstick pans aren't one of them. But the way you cook with them and treat them post-cooking can have a marked effect on their longevity. For starters, it's not a great idea to use them over high heat, as that can damage the nonstick coating of your pan over time. Stick with low to medium heat. You also shouldn't use stainless steel utensils on your nonstick, as they can easily scrape the surface; instead, use silicone cookware, like this handy set from AOTHOD, or wooden utensils, like these ones from Zulay.
Naturally, you shouldn't use anything abrasive, like steel wool, to clean your nonstick pans, nor should you submerge your hot-off-the-stove pan into water, as the abrupt change in temperature will wreak havoc on the nonstick surface. Finally, while many nonstick pans purport to be dishwasher-safe, it's best to ignore that and stick to hand-washing. We know, it's a lot easier to just pop it in the dishwasher for a thorough cleaning, but the super-hot water temps will only damage it in the long run.