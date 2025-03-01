It's Time To Toss Out Your Scratched Up Non-Stick Pans
The dangers surrounding non-stick pans are heating up. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or "PFAS," have been found in thousands of consumer products, including non-stick pans and takeout packaging. For many years, one class of synthetic plastic, commonly known as Teflon, has been used as the non-stick coating on cookware to expedite post-meal clean-up. However, a 2022 study published in the Science of the Total Environment journal suggested that Teflon fragments can be inadvertently consumed by humans when the cookware is damaged. Using a special technique called Raman imaging, microplastic researchers discovered that every scratch on a non-stick pan could release more than 9,000 plastic particles.
These toxic "forever chemicals" may be associated with numerous health concerns including various cancers, diabetes, and pregnancy risks (although research quantifying the exact effects is still ongoing). Once ingested, these chemicals can reside in the body for an unknown length of time. Due to these concerns, it's a good idea to throw out scratched non-stick pans and replace them with a more durable alternative.
Best alternative cookware to replace non-stick pans with
Before purchasing a brand-new set of pans, do some research. Stainless steel is a great choice because it's naturally non-stick while being free of PFAS, heats up fast, and is oven-safe. However, it requires some scrubbing to remove food stains. Other comparable alternatives are cast iron, stoneware, and ceramic pans. Cast iron retains heat extremely well, so you can cook and serve food from the same skillet. Iron has non-stick properties, so you rarely have to scrape food off plus it's affordable and easy to clean.
Don't overlook ceramic cookware, either. Ceramic pans have non-toxic coatings that can withstand high heat and are dishwasher-safe (although it's best to wash ceramic pots by hand since strong detergents can start to damage the glaze). With plenty of non-toxic cookware options to choose from, you can easily select a pan that works with your cooking style and budget. Your future self may thank you.