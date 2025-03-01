It's Time To Toss Out Your Scratched Up Non-Stick Pans

The dangers surrounding non-stick pans are heating up. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or "PFAS," have been found in thousands of consumer products, including non-stick pans and takeout packaging. For many years, one class of synthetic plastic, commonly known as Teflon, has been used as the non-stick coating on cookware to expedite post-meal clean-up. However, a 2022 study published in the Science of the Total Environment journal suggested that Teflon fragments can be inadvertently consumed by humans when the cookware is damaged. Using a special technique called Raman imaging, microplastic researchers discovered that every scratch on a non-stick pan could release more than 9,000 plastic particles.

These toxic "forever chemicals" may be associated with numerous health concerns including various cancers, diabetes, and pregnancy risks (although research quantifying the exact effects is still ongoing). Once ingested, these chemicals can reside in the body for an unknown length of time. Due to these concerns, it's a good idea to throw out scratched non-stick pans and replace them with a more durable alternative.