The Type Of Pan You Should Never Use To Make Smash Burgers

It's time to start cooking dinner and you're making smash burgers for the first time. You reach for a pan. Normally, you opt for your trusty cast iron, but smash burgers are, well, smashed. What if all that smashing action makes the patty stick?

Nope, don't do it. Don't grab that nonstick skillet. Nonstick cookware is good for many things — like eggs, fish, and other delicate foods — but sometimes the traditional pans simply make better food. And smash burgers are a case in point. Using nonstick cookware is a major smash burger mistake.

The key to a good smash burger is a crispy, well-browned crust. It's what sets them apart from their thicker, softer kin. That browned crust on the meat comes from the Maillard reaction, a chemical reaction that happens when proteins are exposed to high temperatures. To get the benefits of the Maillard reaction — like complex flavors and textures — you'll need a piping hot pan. Some types of pans, like cast iron and stainless steel, can handle the heat. Nonstick cookware can't.