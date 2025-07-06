13 Juice Recalls That Impacted Millions

If you've been keeping an eye on the news and thinking that food recalls are on the rise, you're not imagining things. Major recalls seem to be hitting headlines on a near-daily basis and some are even deadly, as was the case with the deadliest food recall of 2025 thus far, wherein supplement shakes killed 14 and hospitalized 41 unlucky individuals.

Some foods are recalled more often than others, with the foods most likely to be recalled including raw meats, deli meats, and produce – but what about juice? If you think that the only potentially dangerous thing lurking in that carton or bottle of juice in your fridge is the high fructose corn syrup or Red Dye 40, think again. You might just want to check your glass twice before you take that next sip.

Juice is recalled on the regular, and for some truly frightening reasons, from the discovery of bits of metal and plastic floating around in household name-brand fruit juices to cleaning products being found in pouches of Capri Sun. Here are some of the most extensive juice recalls, impacting millions over the last three decades.