11 Common Mistakes People Make When Cooking Venison

Depending on your state, deer hunting season typically starts around September and runs until February. While hunters may be restricted to the cooler months, the best time to try cooking venison is pretty much year-round. This is especially true for hunting families who bring home a bounty that lasts ages in the deep freezer, opening the possibilities to everything from a comforting venison mole chili to savory skewers on the barbecue.

To be fair, venison's flavor can be surprising — or even off-putting — to some, especially when you're used to farm-raised red meat. Deer lead far more wild lifestyles, foraging on vegetation and building muscles that are stronger and leaner. These natural habits result in meat that is rich in essential amino acids and low in fats and calories, but can taste "gamey" to the uninitiated.

If you're a meat enthusiast but have yet to try your hand at venison, it's time to expand your horizons. You might need to check out some local butchers to find the deer meat, but once you have it, you'll need to take some precautions before getting to work. Venison has unique properties and cooking considerations that separate it from other meats. To guide us through the most common mistakes when cooking venison, we've consulted a couple of deer meat enthusiasts, including food blogger Corrie Duffy from Corrie Cooks; and hunter and chef Nathan L. Judice, from Raised on Wild (@recreationalchef on Instagram). Check out their advice below, and avoid these slip-ups.