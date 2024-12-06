The Easiest Way To Sous Vide Without A Vacuum Sealer
Whether you've watched a demo on TikTok or seen it performed by a chef on "Hell's Kitchen," sous vide cooking is a fascinating process. Though it seems a little unconventional, it doesn't have to be reserved for Michelin star pros. If you purchase an immersion circulator and have a giant stockpot in your cabinet, you can try sous vide cooking at home. One of the most important steps when sous viding meat is to ensure that your food is properly vacuum sealed before it's submerged in water. However, you don't necessarily need a vacuum sealer machine for this.
Sous vide directly translates to "under vacuum" in French and is a way of cooking food in water inside an airtight bag. Many chefs love this method because it provides an even finish and prevents overcooking since the water never goes beyond a moderate temperature. It's especially popular for cooking thick steaks and prepping meat in restaurants, as the protein stays moist and retains flavor. With sous vide's reliance on a perfect vacuum seal, you might be wondering how to achieve that air-tight bag without a proper device. However, the displacement method creates the same effect. Partially seal your protein in a Ziploc bag and submerge it in water, using your hands to manually force out any remaining air through the gap. Once your bag is airtight, close it up and get ready to sous vide.
How does the displacement method work?
Vacuum sealers can cost hundreds of dollars, so if you don't want to drop too much cash, the displacement method is for you. Take a Ziploc Freezer Bag and place your protein, along with your marinade of choice, inside. Zip it until almost fully closed, leaving just a small corner unzipped. Next, fill a pot or container with tap water and partially submerge your bag so that the open corner is still above the water line. Using your fingers, push out pockets through this hole, being careful not to get any water in the bag itself. This motion, along with the pressure from the water, should force out any remaining oxygen, giving you a vacuum-sealed pack that's ready to sous vide.
Even if you don't need a vacuum sealer, you still need an immersion circulator to maintain the water temperature in your pot, meaning sous vide is not always the most accessible cooking technique. An immersion circulator can run anywhere from $50-$100. However, using the displacement method means you don't need to spend the extra cash on a vacuum sealer. If you do decide to spend the money, however, you'll find that it's well worth it in terms of flavor and texture, especially when cooking proteins. You can use your immersion circulator to reheat leftover ribs, prepare moist duck breasts, or even perfectly poach salmon.