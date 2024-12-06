The Easiest Way To Sous Vide Without A Vacuum Sealer

Whether you've watched a demo on TikTok or seen it performed by a chef on "Hell's Kitchen," sous vide cooking is a fascinating process. Though it seems a little unconventional, it doesn't have to be reserved for Michelin star pros. If you purchase an immersion circulator and have a giant stockpot in your cabinet, you can try sous vide cooking at home. One of the most important steps when sous viding meat is to ensure that your food is properly vacuum sealed before it's submerged in water. However, you don't necessarily need a vacuum sealer machine for this.

Sous vide directly translates to "under vacuum" in French and is a way of cooking food in water inside an airtight bag. Many chefs love this method because it provides an even finish and prevents overcooking since the water never goes beyond a moderate temperature. It's especially popular for cooking thick steaks and prepping meat in restaurants, as the protein stays moist and retains flavor. With sous vide's reliance on a perfect vacuum seal, you might be wondering how to achieve that air-tight bag without a proper device. However, the displacement method creates the same effect. Partially seal your protein in a Ziploc bag and submerge it in water, using your hands to manually force out any remaining air through the gap. Once your bag is airtight, close it up and get ready to sous vide.