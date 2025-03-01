Never Season Venison Steak The Same Way You Would Beef

Venison is an excellent choice if you enjoy eating red meat. Although it has a reputation for tasting "gamey," this is typically true only if the deer from which it came was improperly hunted and field dressed. Well-handled and properly cooked venison tastes similar to beef but has a richer flavor, in my opinion. But this doesn't mean the two meats should be treated the same when it comes to seasoning them. The Takeout recently spoke to Lee Garman, Executive Chef at Owamni restaurant in Minneapolis (@owamni on Instagram). Owamni specializes in creating dishes using North American Indigenous ingredients, like corn, beans, native plants, and wild American game.

Garman accentuated the importance of not seasoning venison as quickly as you would beef, saying, "We generally season our venison about 3 to 4 minutes before cooking and then finish with salt. With venison you have to be careful because it is very lean and does have a tendency to dry out quickly." Indeed, you won't find a lot of marbling of fat throughout any given cut of venison, especially steak cuts. With this in mind, the way it's cooked also matters if you want tender, juicy results.

The expert went on to say that the chefs at Owamni prepare venison steak in one of three ways: seared over a very high heat until it's cooked to medium rare, cooked lowly and slowly with some added fat, or raw, tartare style. "We serve thousands of venison tartares every year," he said. "We cut the venison loin into small cubes or grind it. We then add our favorite aromatics and duck egg aioli and serve the venison with tortilla chips."