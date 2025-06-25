Coleslaw Recalls That Rocked Grocery Store Shelves

As simple to prepare as it is delicious, classic coleslaw contains a vibrant medley of freshly diced green cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, and sometimes onion for an added kick. The tangy coleslaw dressing is typically made with rich mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, and sugar — although the salad can also come with a vinegar-based dressing. One of the main appeals of this versatile side dish is its satisfying crunch, a perfect contrast to its creamy, mildly sweet dressing. In addition, coleslaw also makes a refreshing accompaniment to hearty dishes like crispy fried chicken or barbecued meat with a glass of white wine.

There is a lot that can go wrong with a coleslaw, however, especially in a commercial setting where the salad is prepared with ingredients sourced from various suppliers. After all, the more the ingredients are handled and processed, the higher the likelihood of contamination or mistakes. Curious to find out more about the biggest coleslaw recalls in U.S. history? Keep reading! And check out our article on produce recalls that affected millions, where we look at other headline-grabbing recalls of fruit and veg.