12 Vintage Ingredients Grandma Always Cooked With (And Now We Don't)

Just like fashion, technology, and music styles, culinary trends change with the times. What's making waves in kitchens and restaurants today might be completely forgotten tomorrow. Globalization, innovation, and increased interest in eating healthy food all play a huge role in what we put on our shopping lists and plates.

As culinary preferences and nutritional requirements evolve, many of the ingredients our grandmothers kept stocked in the pantry have quietly fallen out of favor. In many cases, they have become redundant, replaced by more modern and convenient cooking alternatives. In others, they have been sidelined due to health concerns and changing taste preferences. After all, these days not everybody has the appetite — or the time — to make the often labor-intensive vintage recipes in family cookbooks.

Ready to take a deep dive into some of the old-fashioned pantry staples that filled grandma's pantry? Check out our roundup of forgotten ingredients that were once kitchen essentials.