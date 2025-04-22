What Will Happen If You Put Beef Tallow In The Refrigerator?

With its high smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit and richly robust flavor, beef tallow is once again having a moment in the culinary spotlight. If you've bought or made some tallow at home, you might be wondering how best to store it to keep it in the best possible condition. Can tallow be kept in the pantry, or does it need to go in the fridge? Well, it mainly depends on how often you use it, and how long you intend to keep it for.

If you don't use it very often or only use small amounts at once, then it's a good idea to keep rendered fat in an airtight container in the fridge. This will reduce any exposure to moisture, heat, or light which can turn it rancid. The fat will become solid when it's refrigerated, losing the soft buttery consistency it has at room temperature, but you can simply spoon out the amount you want to use and place the rest back in the fridge each time. It will keep for a year or even up to 18 months in the fridge.

However, the animal fat is shelf-stable at room temperature, which means you don't actually need to keep it in the fridge if you're using it frequently or in larger quantities. Beef tallow can last a long time if it's stored in a cool, dark place in an airtight container — for several months, or up to a year. Make sure your container is glass or stainless steel rather than plastic, so it doesn't absorb any unwanted beefy odors.