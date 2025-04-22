What Will Happen If You Put Beef Tallow In The Refrigerator?
With its high smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit and richly robust flavor, beef tallow is once again having a moment in the culinary spotlight. If you've bought or made some tallow at home, you might be wondering how best to store it to keep it in the best possible condition. Can tallow be kept in the pantry, or does it need to go in the fridge? Well, it mainly depends on how often you use it, and how long you intend to keep it for.
If you don't use it very often or only use small amounts at once, then it's a good idea to keep rendered fat in an airtight container in the fridge. This will reduce any exposure to moisture, heat, or light which can turn it rancid. The fat will become solid when it's refrigerated, losing the soft buttery consistency it has at room temperature, but you can simply spoon out the amount you want to use and place the rest back in the fridge each time. It will keep for a year or even up to 18 months in the fridge.
However, the animal fat is shelf-stable at room temperature, which means you don't actually need to keep it in the fridge if you're using it frequently or in larger quantities. Beef tallow can last a long time if it's stored in a cool, dark place in an airtight container — for several months, or up to a year. Make sure your container is glass or stainless steel rather than plastic, so it doesn't absorb any unwanted beefy odors.
You can freeze tallow to store it for even longer
The fridge is great for extending the life of beef tallow, but the freezer is another option if you want to store it for longer periods. It's important to keep tallow in freezer-safe containers or bags to prevent the dreaded freezer burn. If stored correctly, it could last for at least a year and even up to three years, depending on its quality — but if it ever develops a rancid smell then it's definitely time to throw it away.
Try freezing the tallow in smaller portions if you know you'll only want to use small amounts at a time. Ice cube trays or muffin tins can work well. Make sure you label the bags or containers with the date, so you don't lose track of how long it's been in the freezer.
When you're ready to use your frozen tallow, it's important to defrost it thoroughly. The best way to do this is in the fridge overnight rather than on the counter or in the microwave, to reduce the risk of bacteria growing. Just defrost what you need, and don't worry if the texture doesn't seem quite the same — it will be fine once it's heated through. Then you can use the tallow to add a rich meaty flavor when frying, sautéing, or roasting. It's also a great fat for cooking steak in, adding an intensely savory beefiness and unbeatable depth of flavor.