21 Cadbury Chocolate Bars Ranked

In Great Britain, and in many other parts of the world, Hershey's chocolate doesn't carry weight, as Cadbury is the name in chocolate. The company produced its first milk chocolate bar in 1897, and in the ensuing century plus, has delivered time and time again delicious handheld candies with fun names to say.

What's nice in this day and age is that global products are more readily available to buy locally. Outside of Haribo gummy candies, Cadbury is one of the main imported brands with many bars at our eating disposal. The Takeout gathered 21 popular Cadbury chocolate bars (sorry Creme Eggs, you don't qualify) together and pitted them against one another, to find out once and for all which are the cream of the crop, and which ones we should perhaps bury. Just don't tell my dentist that I did this right after my last exam. Shhh.