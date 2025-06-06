13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying Strawberries

Peak strawberry season is short, typically only lasting a few weeks. The season is not at the same time of year everywhere, either, with strawberry season kicking off earlier in the warmer, Southern states, and later in the cooler growing zones, such as in the Mid-Atlantic.

However, if you can catch that brief window of time when the berries begin to ripen, and make it to your local u-pick farm to snag some berries straight from the source, you'll be well-rewarded for making the effort. There's just something that much more delicious about a sun-ripened strawberry picked fresh.

For the rest of us, though, we have to settle for buying strawberries from the store. Thankfully, you can still have a delicious strawberry experience if you follow a few general guidelines. Not all strawberries at the grocery store are the same, and you may find one basket of bland, boring berries sitting right next to some of the best strawberries you've ever eaten in your life. Want to know how to tell the difference and make the right choice? These are the mistakes everyone makes when buying strawberries, and tips for how to avoid them.