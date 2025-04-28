How To Defrost Frozen Strawberries Without Making A Soggy Mess

According to a YouGov poll, strawberries (which aren't actually considered a type of berry) are the most popular fruit in the United States. However, fresh strawberries can be on the pricier side, especially when they're out of season. This is when many strawberry fans turn to frozen strawberries as an affordable alternative. Unfortunately, these frozen strawberries become disappointing if they aren't properly thawed. All too often, you're left with mushy strawberries swimming in their own juice.

When strawberries thaw, they excrete juice and become soft because their cell walls ruptured during freezing. To some degree, this softer texture is unavoidable. However, there are some thawing methods that limit how soft and soggy the strawberries become. One of the best methods is to place the frozen strawberries in the fridge for about eight hours or overnight. The cool temperatures in this environment help the strawberries retain their texture as they thaw.

I've personally found that, while this method works, an even more efficient way to defrost strawberries is to put them into a strainer with a bowl underneath before placing the whole thing into the fridge. As the strawberries thaw, the juice will strain into the bowl, preventing the strawberries from reabsorbing too much juice and becoming soggy. As a bonus, you'll now have strawberries for your intended purpose as well as a strawberry juice that can be used to make flavored simple syrups. If you don't have eight hours to wait for them to thaw, a quicker method is to transfer the frozen strawberries to a resealable bag and immerse them in a bowl of cold water for about two hours. Alternatively, you can run cold water over each strawberry for about eight seconds or until it softens.