Why Aren't Strawberries Actually Considered Berries?

It's hard to beat the sweet taste of a perfectly juicy, sun-ripened strawberry. The seed-studded red fruit is easily the most popular berry in the United States, with the average American consuming over seven pounds of strawberries in 2022 alone (per Statista). There's just one small problem: Botanically speaking, strawberries aren't berries at all. Most people think of berries as small, sweet fruits. They're ideal for blending into smoothies, baking into cobblers, or you can whip berries with butter for the ultimate toast spread. However, science has a very different idea of what qualifies as a berry, and it excludes most fruits with "berry" in their name — including strawberries.

This calls for a small science lesson (it'll be fun, we promise). Botanists generally define fruit as the ripe ovary of a plant flower. True berries are simple fruits, meaning they develop from one ovary of a single flower. Strawberries, in contrast, develop from multiple ovaries of a single flower, meaning they are classified as aggregate fruits or accessory fruits.

The full botanical definition of a berry is a "simple fleshy fruit" (per Britannica) with at least one seed inside. This means bananas, kiwis, avocados, and even cucumbers can be scientifically categorized as berries. However, despite being fleshy and seedy, strawberries are not considered berries because they are aggregate fruits. If your mind is already spinning, here's the cherry on top — raspberries and blackberries are also aggregate fruits, not berries. The only common "berries" that are true berries are cranberries and blueberries.